Biles makes gymnastics history with sixth world all-around title

The 21-year-old Spaniard has a commanding six-stroke lead over Korean Jaewoong Eom at the $2 million International Series
Simone Biles of the United States capped her stunning return by winning the sixth world all-around title at the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
Her total of 34 world and Olympic medals is more than any other gymnast, male or female.
The 26-year-old earned 58.399 points to secure the gold with powerful dominance, ahead of 2022 world champion Rebeca Andrade (56.766) from Brazil and her U.S. teammate Shilese Jones (56.332).
Biles showed a solid Cheng vault for the top score of 15.100 and performed steadily on uneven bars for 14.333. She collected the highest scores from balance beam and floor exercise as well.
"The gold medal means everything," Biles said. "It means strength, courage, the fight, tenacity. It has been such a long journey to get back here and feel comfortable and confident to compete again."
ALSO READ
It came 26 months after Biles made global headlines by withdrawing from most of the finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games to protect her physical and mental health after struggling with the "twisties" in training and competition.
The 21-year-old Spaniard has a commanding six-stroke lead over Korean Jaewoong Eom at the $2 million International Series
India's young side made light work of Bangladesh as Afghanistan beat Pakistan
The Red Bull racer can secure the F1 title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday
Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'
'I am an Indian first and love the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but I also have the same love for Babar', says 15-year-old Alisha from Bhopal
UAE boasts an impressive total of 16 medals including three gold, five silver and eight bronze.
A win first-up could change things dramatically for the Dasun Shanaka's Lions
The team beat Jordan in the nail-biting final