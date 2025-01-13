Bhatia relishing chance to showcase game at Dubai Desert Classic

Akshay Bhatia of the United States during the first round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. — Supplied photo

Rising star Akshay Bhatia is relishing the chance to showcase his game away from the PGA Tour as the American prepares for his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut at the Emirates Golf Club from January 16-19.

The 22-year-old, who is a two-time PGA Tour winner, is the latest American sensation to cross the Atlantic for the Middle East's oldest DP World Tour event, following in the footsteps of the likes of Tiger Woods, Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau.

“Having the opportunity to bring my game overseas is really cool,” said Bhatia, who won the 2023 Barracuda Championship, a dual-sanctioned event between the DP World and PGA Tour.

“I love learning about the history of places, iconic shots and, obviously, the trophy is pretty sweet. I talked to Cam Young a little bit - he said it was amazing and the whole experience was great.

“And then I talked to Viktor (Hovland) the other day, and he told me I was going to love it. A few of the caddies also told me it would be delightful as well, so nobody has said a bad thing about the event or Dubai.”

This week’s star-studded lineup, featuring four-time champion Rory McIlroy, two-time Major winner Jon Rahm and 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, as well as Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and the Højgaard twins, promises to deliver one of the strongest fields in recent memory.

Bhatia is well aware of the depth of talent on display and is bracing for a challenging test at the ‘Major of the Middle East’.

“I expect the competition to be great,” he said. “You kind of see the guys who have earned their PGA Tour card from the DP World Tour, and they are ready to win. I mean, Matthieu (Pavon), I've played with numerous times - he’s such a good player and obviously won already in the States. “I know the Højgaard brothers very well, and they are super talented. I’m super happy that Rasmus got his PGA Tour card to join Nicolai out there. I expect the same level of competition this week as we get on the PGA Tour. “Add in the likes of Rory and Rahm, and you’ve got such a great field, so I know it's going to be a challenge, but I'm excited to be part of those guys. “Just having the opportunity to compete and play in the event and, hopefully, having a chance on Sunday - that's what we all want. Whether we're playing on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, or the Japan Tour, it doesn't matter. “Every win matters to everyone, so I’m really excited to have that opportunity.”