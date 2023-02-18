Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri take top honours in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Benard Koech of Kenya after winning the race. — Supplied photo

Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 10:39 PM

Benard Koech and Hellen Obiri won the men's and women's titles in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday.

In addition to the elite field, the race recorded participation from over 5,500 runners across four categories, including the half marathon, half marathon – relay teams of two, 5 KM, and 1 mile races.

Offering an attractive prize fund of Dh 1,219,000, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw elite and non-elite runners tackle the fantastic flat and fast course, taking them on a scenic route across the stunning Marjan Island set against the backdrop of the nature Emirate’s shimmering coastline.

Storming ahead in the men’s category and through the finish line in first place prize, was Benard Koech, with an impressive new personal best time of 58:45.

The Kenyan was followed closely by his fellow countrymen Daniel Mateiko in second place, with a remarkable time of 58:49, while the third place went to Richard Kimunyan, who clocked up a time of 59:37.

Similarly, the women’s race saw intense competition from start to finish, with Hellen Obiri from Kenya winning the race with an exceptional time of 1:05:05.

Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:05:51, while the third place went to Ftaw Zeray, who secured a time of 1:06:04.