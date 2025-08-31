  • search in Khaleej Times
Ben Sulayem hails Paraguay ahead of World Rally Championship finale in Saudi Arabia

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 3:54 PM

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), says Paraguay’s debut in the FIA World Rally Championship and the season finale in Saudi Arabia point the way towards an exciting new era for rallying at the highest level.

Ben Sulayem was present at the FIA’s ceremonial opening on Friday night of the inaugural FIA WRC Rally del Paraguay 2025, along with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

Taking place in Encarnación, in the Itapúa region, the country’s maiden appearance on the WRC calendar marks a historic moment for Paraguayan motorsport, building on a united passion for racing and rich rally heritage.

With the new WRC Rally Saudi Arabia rounding off the 2025 season in November, and the process to secure a new WRC commercial rights holder under way, Ben Sulayem believes the championship will continue to grow and reach new heights. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the FIA President said: "This is a historic moment for Paraguay, for South America, and for global motorsport. There is no doubt: Paraguay has a profound love for motorsport. Here, rallying is more than a sport. It is part of the national identity. It is a passion built on resilience, courage, and dedication."

Added Ben Sulayem: “Thank you, President Peña for your warm welcome, your generous hospitality, and your true friendship. Your leadership and support for this sport we love has made this moment possible."

The FIA World Rally Championship has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, attracting a cumulative television audience of 1.3bn and more than four million on-site visitors in 2024.