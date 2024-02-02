Ben Sulayem applauds Albanian PM for fostering the development of motorsport

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during his visit to Tirana, Albania. - Supplied photo

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), recently met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and held positive discussions on the development of motorsport in the country.

The high-level meeting took place in Tirana, the Albanian capital and was also attended by Niko Leka, the President of the Albanian Automobile Club.

Top of the discussions was the Auto Moto Park project, which is the Balkan country’s first international motor racing complex in Elbasan.

The complex includes a Grade A track, specifically designed to bring together car racing enthusiasts and contribute to the revitalization and development of motorsports in the region, in addition to emphasizing the importance of fostering initiatives that promote road safety.

The FIA will oversee the homologation of the circuit with the support and guidance of the FIA’s Safety Department.

Ben Sulayem expressed his full support for this project on behalf of FIA, in line with the federation's strategy of supporting member states in their journey towards developing motorsports and attracting more diverse categories of fans, from different backgrounds and cultures.

“I am delighted to see the progress that is being made in Albania in the areas of growing motorsport and the numerous road safety initiatives launched under Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government,” said the FIA President.

“Commitments such as these in the Balkan region are crucial to FIA’s mission to double motorsport participation globally and to bring greater awareness to the importance of road safety.

“The Auto Moto Park project is a perfect illustration of bringing motorsport and mobility together for the benefit of all,” he added.

Ben Sulayem also applauded the efforts made by the Albanian government to develop car racing in the country and promote principles of safety, which have had a clear impact on Albanian society and tourism.

Discussions were also held regarding the possibility of Albania hosting major events such as the FIA Conference or the Annual General Assembly.

The Albanian Prime Minister also pledged to support FIA's "United Against Online Abuse” campaign by signing the initiative’s official charter.