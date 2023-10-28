Bellingham double helps Real fight back to win El Clasico at Barcelona

Spain hold the own as Women’s World Amateur Team Championship looks set for a thrilling finish
Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday thanks to a brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham in the second half.
Barcelona produced a performance full of verve and skill, with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.
However, Barca were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.
First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.
ALSO READ
Real Madrid are top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca are third on 24.
Bellingham, 20, now has 13 goals in 16 matches for club and country this season.
Spain hold the own as Women’s World Amateur Team Championship looks set for a thrilling finish
Pakistan skipper says the result was not in our hands after DRS reprieve denies them victory after Tabraiz Shamsi survives leg-before appeal
More than 170 competitors from 29 countries to compete in the UAE capital at Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship
Play suspended due to fading light with competitors set to resume their second rounds on Saturday
The Zimbabwean says the coolest thing about LIV golf is you get to play with some of the best players in the world
American import RB Money Maker the headline act in Al Ain feature on Saturday
Saturday’s big match should provide some answers to key questions about the two heavyweights
After four losses in a row, the team have only an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals