BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajeev Shukla accept PCB invitation to attend Lahore matches

The 36-year-old, who is defending his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Saturday's big fight, iwas presented with a religious painting by soldiers ahead of Saturday's Poland bout
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have accepted the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board and will be in Lahore from September 4-7 during which they will watch a couple of Asia Cup games.
The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that president and vice-president have got Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them.
Pakistan plays Nepal in the first match of the regional event on August 30 in Multan after which four games will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches including the much anticipated Pakistan and India encounter.
"Binny, Shukla and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. The trio will be back in India on September 3 after which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through Wagah border to Lahore," a source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
In fact, both Binny and Shukla have been invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.
It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.
It must be mentioned that senior BCCI official and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shukla had also been a part of Indian cricket contingent when Sourav Ganguly led the team to a historic series win in 2004.
