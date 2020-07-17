Bayern star Thiago Alcantara set to join Liverpool: report

Six members of the ROC squad had been placed in isolation last week after testing positive for the virus.
The paper claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the playmaker who helped Munich win the Bundesliga title and German Cup double last season, but the clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee.
According to Bild, Liverpool are not willing to pay more than 25 million euros ($28.5 million), while Bayern want around 40 million euros for the 29-year-old.
Earlier this week, there were widespread reports that Alcantara's house in Munich is already up for sale.
With a year left on his contract, Alcantara has stalled on signing an extension, but Bayern clearly want to keep him.
"We negotiated with him and granted his wishes, but it looks like he wants to do something new at the end of his career," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in early July.
Alcantara joined Bayern in 2013, when newly-arrived head coach Pep Guardiola started three years in charge by declaring "Thiago or nothing" in terms of new signings.
He won the Champions League under Guardiola in 2010/11 with Barcelona and since joining Bayern, Alcantara has won the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons, lifting the German Cup four times.
He has made 231 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and creating 37 more.
Government authorities deactivated the hashtag #ZhuYiFellOver after a flood of negative comments on the social media platform Weibo
They beat England by four wickets and the triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past
England interim cricket director Andrew Strauss left open the possibility of Langer taking over as England coach in the wake of Chris Silverwood’s departure on Friday
Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon will centre on two of the continent’s biggest stars, now global stars, when Mohamed Salah’s Egypt try to reclaim their lost glory against Sadio Mane’s Senegal
Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches against the West Indies, after replacing Kohli
Mohamed Hany scored on 43 minutes to set up Al Ahly's last four match-up against Brazilian club Palmeiras on Tuesday night
He shot a two-under 68 to finish the third round at 12-under for the tournament
