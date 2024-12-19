Basketball influencers all praise for Abu Dhabi’s rising role in the sport

Basketball influencer Jesser says he is looking forward to witnessing the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

The NBA Creator Cup, a dynamic celebration of basketball culture and digital influence, concluded its third edition in Las Vegas.

The 5-on-5 basketball event brought together top basketball content creators and internet sensations for a fun, action-packed weekend that bridges the gap between the sport and its global fanbase. Among the standout participants were global influencers Tristan Jass and Jesser, who continue to captivate millions worldwide with their innovative content and unwavering passion for basketball.

While reflecting on their NBA Creator Cup experience, both influencers praised the idea of hosting a game involving content creators in Abu Dhabi during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, highlighting the UAE capital's rapid rise as a global hub for world-class basketball events.

Speaking on his participation on the Creator Cup, Jass said: "It’s amazing to see the NBA bringing creators and their audiences together. This kind of connection expands basketball’s reach like never before. It’s an incredible experience to be part of it."

Jass, who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, shared his experience in the city: “Abu Dhabi is absolutely incredible. The energy from the fans during the games is unmatched—truly electric. It’s an unforgettable experience in every way. Having attended the event twice, I also had the chance to immerse myself in Abu Dhabi’s rich culture, from camel rides and sandboarding to experiencing the renowned Emirati hospitality.”

“The NBA’s tours—Abu Dhabi, Paris, Japan, Mexico City—are vital. There are passionate basketball fans everywhere, but they rarely get to see live games like in the US. These events are essential for the sport’s global growth.” added Jass. While Jesser has yet to experience the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, he expressed his eagerness to witness the event firsthand: "I couldn’t make it last year, but I saw the videos, and the atmosphere looked incredible. The energy was next level. I’d love to be part of it soon." When asked about the possibility of having a Creator Cup in Abu Dhabi, Jesser didn’t hesitate to share his excitement: "Hosting the Creator Cup in Abu Dhabi would be a dream come true. The city is the perfect setting for such an event—stunning venues, amazing fans, and a rich culture. It would be an unforgettable experience." Jesser also had words of encouragement for young basketball enthusiasts in the Middle East looking to create content: "If you love basketball and creating videos, just start. You don’t need to be a pro player—your passion for the game is what resonates. Share that passion, and you’ll find your audience. The world is ready for new voices."

The NBA continues to build bridges and expand its global reach, fostering connections between cultures and communities while growing the game of basketball worldwide. Through international events, grassroots programmes, and partnerships, the league is creating opportunities for fans and players across the globe to engage with the sport, celebrate its excitement, and inspire the next generation of talent.