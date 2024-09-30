Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

‘Claiming Gold and Silver Team Medals in Tunisia surpasses our expectations.’ says General Abdullah Alhashmi
Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died aged 58, the league announced on Monday.
Mutombo, an eight-time NBA all-star, passed away surrounded by his family after a battle with brain cancer, the league added.
"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said of the 7ft 2in (2.18m) Hall-of-Famer in a statement.
"On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," Silver added, noting Mutombo's extensive humanitarian work.
Mutombo, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, worked tirelessly to improve living conditions in his native Democratic Republic of Congo through his personal foundation.
Those efforts, which included donating millions of dollars of his personal fortune to help build a hospital on the outskirts of Kinshasa, earned him multiple humanitarian accolades including the US President's Volunteer Service Award.
"He was a humanitarian at his core," said Silver, who often travelled alongside Mutombo in his work as the NBA's Global Ambassador.
"He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of Congo and across the continent of Africa," Silver said.
"I had the privilege of travelling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people."
