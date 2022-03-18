Barcelona face Frankfurt in Europa League quarters, West Ham draw Lyon

In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta

Barcelona qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate. — AP

By AFP Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 5:22 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 5:23 PM

Barcelona were drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon.

Appearing in Europe's second-tier club competition for the first time since 2004 following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage, Barcelona qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate.

Eintracht beat Real Betis in extra time on Thursday to go through and will be at home in the first leg on April 7.

West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla, hosts of this season's final, in the last 16 and will be at home to Lyon before going to France for the return.

In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta.

DRAW:

Quarterfinals

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atalanta (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Barcelona (ESP)

West Ham United (ENG) v Lyon (FRA)

Braga (POR) v Rangers (SCO)

Semifinals

RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers

West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

>> Quarterfinal first legs April 7, second legs April 14

>> Semi-final first legs on April 28, second legs on May 5

>> Final at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain on May 18