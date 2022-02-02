Barcelona announce Aubameyang signing until 2025

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his medical on Wednesday. — FC Barcelona Twitter

Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022

Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.

"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023," said the club on their website, adding that the deal included a 100 million euros ($113 million) buyout clause.

His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December. That cleared the way for the striker, who was already in Spain, to sign for Barcelona as a free agent.