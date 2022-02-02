Barcelona announce Aubameyang signing until 2025

India were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs after they had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in Wanderers and Cape Town to lose the Test series 1-2
Sports1 week ago
Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.
"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023," said the club on their website, adding that the deal included a 100 million euros ($113 million) buyout clause.
His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December. That cleared the way for the striker, who was already in Spain, to sign for Barcelona as a free agent.
India were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs after they had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in Wanderers and Cape Town to lose the Test series 1-2
Sports1 week ago
There are no less than five Dubai winners seeking to lift the trophy once again
Sports1 week ago
Nadal raced to a two-set quarterfinal lead against Denis Shapovalov but then began to feel unwell, needing medical attention for a stomach complaint
Sports1 week ago
Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu join hands with Paralympian champions in an unique concept
Sports1 week ago
Tour will start at the MoI offices in the capital and end 111km away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports1 week ago
The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23
Sports1 week ago
He represented India in 24 international matches, scoring nine goals
Sports1 week ago
Company will instead focus on covering the Games remotely
Sports1 week ago