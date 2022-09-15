Bangladesh to play against UAE in T20 World Cup build-up

Haaland blossomed into one of the world's most feared strikers during two-and-a-half years in Germany, scoring 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund
Bangladesh will play two Twenty20 international matches against the United Arab Emirates as part of their build-up for the World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board said Thursday.
The two matches will be held on September 25 and 27 in Dubai, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a joint statement with its UAE counterpart Emirates Cricket Board.
"This tour will be an important part of Bangladesh team's lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia," said BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
Bangladesh have met the UAE in cricket's shortest format only once previously, winning at home by 51 runs in 2016.
Both teams will participate in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, starting on October 16.
The UAE will play in the preliminary round Group A alongside Asian champions Sri Lanka, Namibia, and the Netherlands.
Two teams from each of the two preliminary round groups will qualify for the second round.
Bangladesh will appear in the second round Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.
Bangladesh also will play a tri-nation tournament in New Zealand involving the hosts and Pakistan before travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup.
