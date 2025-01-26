Badru Hilal: The guiding force behind The A Team's quest for glory in the UGC

Badru believes it’s not just skill that wins championships—it’s the strong bonds between teammates that truly make the difference. - Supplied photo

As The A Team heads into the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, which tees off on Thursday, January 2025, one man stands at the heart of their preparation and spirit - mentor Badru Hilal.

Working hand-in-hand with co-owner Aman Chopra and the 2024 mentor Vivek, Badru has become the team's backbone, helping shape its strategy, strengthening its bond, and motivating players to bring their best game to the greens.

Building on a Strong Foundation

For Badru, the secret to a winning team isn’t just about talent but finding players who can work as one.

Badru (2nd from right) with members of his team (from left), Nonita Chand, Vivek Chand and Vikram Malhotra. - Photo The A Team

“The basics are simple: pick the right players,” he says. “Aman and I worked closely with the core group, and retaining players from the first season was a priority. That decision gave us a strong base to build on. It made bringing in new talent so much smoother.”

This season, the majority of the A Team players consist of players returning from last year while adding fresh faces and blending seasoned expertise with new energy to keep the team dynamic and balanced.

Bonding Beyond the Course

For Badru, skill alone doesn’t win championships—it’s the relationships between players that make the difference.

“We’ve had bonding events that brought the group closer, and Aman has been key to making that happen,” he says. “The goal is for every player to give their all for the team. In this format, every shot, every hole, counts.

“We ensure our players understand that their contribution, no matter how small, makes a big difference. This focus on unity is what sets The A Team apart.”

Lessons from Season 1

Reflecting on their first campaign, Badru sees the experience as invaluable.

“Season 1 was uncharted territory for all of us,” he admits. “We’ve learned a lot - how to handle different formats, how to leverage each player’s strengths, and how to navigate the pressure. We’re taking all those lessons into this season.”

Badru’s connection to golf dates back to his childhood in Karachi, Pakistan, where he grew up near the Karachi Golf Club.

“That’s where I first played golf,” he recalls fondly. “I loved cricket too and played a fair bit, but golf became my passion.”