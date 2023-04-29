Badminton Asia Championships: Ginting earns a chance to emulate legendary compatriot in Dubai

Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
As a child, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting went to the same club in Indonesia that produced one of the most iconic shuttlers in badminton history — Taufik Hidayat.
On Sunday in Dubai, Ginting will get a chance to emulate his legendary compatriot by winning the men’s singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships.
The world number two was too strong for his Japanese rival, Kanta Tsuneyama, in his 21-13, 21-16 victory in the semifinal.
He needs to be at his best one more time in the final against 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, who was brilliant in his 21-19 21-15 semifinal win over Lu Guang Zu of China.
In the women’s singles, South Korean sensation An Se-young set up a mouthwatering final clash with Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipie.
While Se-young overcame Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China 16-21, 21-11, 21-19, Tzu-ying beat world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 12-21, 21-16, 21-15 in another gripping semifinal.
Meanwhile, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men’s doubles final after their rivals, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Chinese Taipei retired with the Indians leading the semifinal encounter 21-18, 13-14 against the Olympic champions.
Rankireddy and Shetty will face Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ye Yi of Malaysia in the final.
The title deciders on the final day of the championships will get underway at 1 pm on Sunday at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club.
