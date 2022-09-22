Azam cracks century as Pakistan score big win over England in second T20I

The victory saw Pakistan level the seven-match series 1-1

Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the second Twenty20 International against England in Karachi on Thursday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:52 PM

Skipper Babar Azam scored his second T20 International hundred to guide Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the second T20 international in Karachi on Thursday.

Opener Azam clubbed an unbeaten 110 from 66 deliveries that were studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan was not out on 88 from 51 balls that had five fours and four sixes.

The victory saw Pakistan level the seven-match series 1-1.

Earlier, England's stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5.

Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs.

Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain's last two deliveries of the innings.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets.

England 199-5 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 55 not out, Ben Duckett 43, Harry Brook 31, Phil Salt 30, Alex Hales 26; Haris Rauf 2-30, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-37)

Pakistan: 203 for no loss in 19.3 overs (Babar Azam 110 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 88 not out).

Toss: England