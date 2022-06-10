Ayesha clinches gold at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Ayesha Al Shamshi also made it to the podium after claiming the bronze medal

By Team KT Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:38 PM

It was a proud moment for UAE’s Paralympic shooter Ayesha Al Mehairi as she clinched two medals including her first ever international gold medal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup.

Al Mehairi, a trainee at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, teamed up with Saeed Alblooshi to pull off an impressive come-from-behind 17-15 win over Italian experienced pair of Pamela Novaglio and Andrea Liverani in the R11 – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team SH2. Liverani is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist in Mixed R4 – 10m air rifle standing SH2.

Down 9-15, the UAE shooters made an incredible comeback to surprise everyone and take the gold.

“This is a special one. It is also a proud moment for me and the entire UAE team to hear the National Anthem on the podium. We were focused to do well and gave our best shot. It was a thrilling final and I am very happy we could keep our composure and pull it off,” said Al Mehairi, who made history, becoming the first Emirati women to qualify for Paralympics in shooting, in 2020.

Al Mehairi’s training partner at Dubai Club, Ayesha Al Shamshi also made it to the podium after claiming the bronze medal with partner Abdulla Alahbabi, in the same event. They defeated the Kazakhstan pair of Kazakhstan pair of Aisulu Jumabayeva and Aidos Zhylkyshinov 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

On the opening day, the UAE team (1865.9) comprising Al Mehairi, AlBlooshi and Alahbabi claimed a bronze in R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2. France (1882.7) and Italy (1881.9) took the gold and silver.

Praising the efforts of the Dubai Club medal winners, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, said the excellent result of the shooters was the result of the hard work and efforts put at all levels.

“The participation of the players in this important championship comes within the Club’s plan with an aim to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” he said.

“We, in the Dubai Club for People of Determination, have set goals for the trainees and players and we keep motivating them to take up challenges and overcome them, in order to raise the flag of the country. I wish and hope these shooters continue to bring glory for the country,” said Berregad.