Australia's Coby Carruthers dominates from start to finish to capture 2024 UAE Cup crown

: The 2024 UAE Cup champion Coby Carruthers with the tied second players in the Men's Elite Division with officials and the VIP Presentation party.- Supplied photo

Coby Carruthers (Aus) shot a final round 67 for a wire-to-wire victory in the Emirates Golf Federation’s UAE Cup sponsored by HSBC at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, Al Ain.

Carruthers rounds were 66. 69 and 67 for an eight under par 54-hole total to win by four shots from a group of three players on four under from Thailand, Switzerland and his fellow Australian Jye Halls.

He started double bogey–bogey in the final round, to be three over par after two holes. He then managed four birdies in a row from tee 4 and further birdies on holes 12 and 16 to come home in 33 for a three-under round – with no further bogeys or drama.

“I was a little nervous at the end – but overall, I am very happy with my week,” Carruthers, 19 years old, said on the sidelines of the prize presentation, “I came into it not playing that well. I will 100% take up the Challenge Tour invite back here in the UAE in 2025 as well as the spot in the Final Qualifying Stage in the Asian Tour Qualifying School in December 2024.

): Intissar Rich (left) and Sam Mullane - winners of the Ladies' and Men's UAE Championships respectively. - Supplied photo

“I want to congratulate my Australian team-mates here this week – Jye Halls who came tied second in the Men’s Elite Division and the Ladies Elite players from Australia: Ella Scaysbrook who came second and Rachel Lee who came third.

“We have all had a fun time in Al Ain and the UAE and done everything together,” Carruthers added. “I want to thank the EGF, the golf club and Al Ain for their generous hospitality for all the players and officials this week – it has been very special.

“It has been a most rewarding and pretty successful week for all of us NSW guys and gals. I look forward to defending the 2025 UAE Cup – hopefully, I get selected to represent my country again,” he added.

“My next event is the New South Wales Open in a couple of weeks – we will all spend the day in Dubai as tourists tomorrow and then fly home to Australia in the evening.”

In the Elite Ladies’ Division, Prim Prachnakorn (Thailand) finished on four under par for 54 holes. The 16-year-old playing off a +5 handicap golfer, will make her debut in a LET event. She said after her victory, ‘I am on the Thai National Team and this is one of the best wins of my career. It is the end of the season for me so next up with be a Thai National Training Camp.’

Sam Mullane (UAE) won the UAE Championship with rounds of 71 and 68. He won by three shots from three-time champion Ahmad Skaik and Jonathan Selvaraj.

“Today I was much happier with my game than in the previous rounds,” said Mullane. “I holed some good putts on both 15 and 18. Next for me if the Dubai Hills Golf Club Open and then the Pan Arab Golf Championship at Al Hamra – hopefully, I will get selected.”

The Elite Division is a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points – supported by The R&A. Players from 30 countries, including the hosts from the UAE competed.

Results (Par 70).

Elite Men

Carruthers (Aus) 66. 69. 67. 202.

Sarasmut (Thai) 73. 68. 65. 206.

Halls (Aus) 69. 70. 67. 206.

J-L. Aeschlimann (Swi) 69. 66. 71. 206.

Elite Ladies

Prachnakorn (Thai) 68. 70. 68. 206.

Scaysbrook (Aus) 72. 69. 69. 210.

Lee (Aus) 73. 68. 70. 211.

UAE National Men’s Championship

(36-holes)

Mullane (UAE) 71. 68. 139.

Skaik (UAE) 66. 76. 142.

Selvaraj (UAE) 68. 74. 142.

Ahmed (UAE) 70. 73. 143.

UAE National Women's Championship

(36-Holes)

Rich (UAE) 72. 79. 151.