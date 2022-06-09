Australian players back UN appeal for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The captain took his tally to 82 goals
Sports1 day ago
The visiting Australian cricket team on Thursday threw their support behind a United Nations appeal to buy urgently needed food and life-saving medicines for Sri Lanka, which is currently undergoing a spiralling economic crisis.
The South Asian island nation has been experiencing shortages of food, fuel, medicine and other essential goods, a crisis sparked by dwindling foreign currency reserves and government mismanagement that has left its residents suffering. The Australian cricket team are currently in Sri Lanka for a tournament that involves all three formats of the game.
In a video put out Thursday by the Australian High Commission in Colombo, cricketers Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith said they are encouraging friends to “assist in any way they can” in the UN’s appeal for $47.2 million of emergency funds.
“The UN has launched a flash appeal in Sri Lanka to support poor communities affected by the crisis,” Starc said.
“We are proud that Australia is doing its bit,” added Smith. “Together, we can help Sri Lanka hit this crisis for six.”
Australia have already won the first two T20 games to secure the three-match T20 series played at the start of five ODIs and two Tests.
The tournament is going ahead despite severe fuel shortages and blackouts across the country and daily protests demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over the mismanagement of the economy.
Sri Lankan authorities — as well as fans — had pleaded with the Aussies to go ahead with the cricket series, as it is expected to bring in much-needed foreign exchange to the island.
So far, 1.7 million people in the nation of 22 million are in need of “life-saving assistance,” the UN said, while more than three-quarters of the population have reduced their food intake due to severe food shortages across the country.
“Sri Lanka’s once-strong healthcare system is now in jeopardy, livelihoods are suffering and the most vulnerable are facing the greatest impact,” the agency said in a statement.
“Now is the time for the international community to show solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.”
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April, and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
The captain took his tally to 82 goals
Sports1 day ago
Hasaranga took 4-33 in his four overs of wily leg-spin after Sri Lankan batters had once again failed to fire
Sports1 day ago
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Rodolfo Arruabarrena say now is the time to build for the future
Sports1 day ago
The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row
Sports1 day ago
The Indian opener suffers a groin injury
Sports1 day ago
A 3-0 win will lift the Babar Azam-led team to third from their current 10th place in the 13-team World Cup Super League
Sports2 days ago
Coach also would like to see him more in Test cricket
Sports2 days ago
Josh Hazlewood scalps four, while openers David Warner and Aaron Finch score half-centuries
Sports2 days ago