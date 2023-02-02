Australian Open champions confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Grand Slam winners earlier this week in Melbourne, both confirmed for this month’s tennis extravaganza, alongside women’s World No.1 Swiatek

Novak Djokovic. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 4:07 PM

With organisers of this month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships having now confirmed the official entry lists for both its men’s and women’s tournaments, the level of competition coming to the emirate could hardly be higher with Novak Djokovic, the new World No.1 and winner at Sunday’s Australian Open, set to be joined by both Iga Swiatek, the world’s top-ranked female, and Aryna Sabalenka, fresh from her maiden Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

The official entry lists shows that while the men’s draw is headed by the indomitable Serb, a remarkable 19 of the top 20 women are now confirmed to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium over the course of the Championships’ two-week tennis extravaganza. The very best of the best are coming to compete from February 19 to March 4.

Aryna Sabalenka. — Supplied photo

As well as the reigning Australian Open champion in Sabalenka and the reigning US and French Open champion in Swiatek, Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina is among the women’s field that will compete between February 19-25. Also on the official entry list is Arab icon Ons Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, and Coco Gauff, the 2022 French Open finalist.

The field for the ATP Tour 500 event meanwhile includes 22-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, as well as last year’s Dubai winner and World No.5 Andrey Rublev, Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked No.7 in the world, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Iga Swiatek. — Supplied photo

“Less than a week ago, Novak and Aryna were making history at the Australian Open, so it is fantastic to be able to confirm that tennis fans here in Dubai will get the chance to watch both inside the stadium,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“The strength of the official entry lists this year speak for themselves, to confirm all 10 of the world’s top 10 women is rare for a tournament outside the Grand Slams and a great demonstration of the popularity of our WTA event, which is marking its 23rd edition this month.”

Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, added: “This is my 20th year as Tournament Director and every year we aim to bring as many of the world’s top players as possible. We have had some incredible tournaments over the years, but I don’t recall ever having such a strong and deep female field. It is a testament to the reputation we have developed on the WTA and ATP Tours over many years, and we are looking forward to doing that reputation justice come February 19 when the action gets underway.”

Tickets on sale

Tickets for the 31st edition of the Championships are on sale now at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com, starting from Dh55. They will also be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 9 and will open at 8:00am and thereafter from 9am and 9pm. Tournament organisers have urged fans to secure their seats through the official platforms.

This month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will start with the 23rd staging of the WTA event from February 19 to 25, before the 31st staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament from February 26 to March 4.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.