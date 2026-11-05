Australian F1 great Alan Jones dies days after turning 80

Alan Jones, one of only two Australians to win the Formula One world championship, died on Thursday days after his 80th birthday.

Jones won 12 grands prix across his career and became world title-holder in 1980, joining Jack Brabham as the only Australians to have done so.

Jones — whose birthday was on Monday — died after a brief illness. "He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for," said a statement released on behalf of his wife Amanda Butler-Davis, according to national broadcaster ABC.

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"Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

"Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe."

Jones, whose father Stan was a racing driver and winner of the 1959 Australian Grand Prix, moved to Britain in 1970 to pursue his F1 dreams.

Racing for Williams, the Melbourne-born Jones became world champion a decade later.

After retiring from the sport in 1986 he went into broadcasting.

In a tribute, the Australian Grand Prix said Jones "holds a special place in the history of our sport".

"His 1980 world championship inspired a generation of Australian motorsport fans," it said in a statement.

"His victory at the Australian Grand Prix that same year remains the last time an Australian driver has won their home grand prix.

"He leaves an extraordinary legacy in Australian motorsport and will be deeply missed by the motorsport community around the world."