Touching gesture: Australian cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lankan kids

Boult has taken 317 wickets for New Zealand in 78 Test matches, 62 wickets in Twenty20 cricket and is top of the one-day international bowling rankings
Australia’s cricket stars have donated prize money from their recent Sri Lanka tour to help the crisis-hit nation’s children, officials said on Thursday.
Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support, after the men’s squad witnessed long fuel queues and political demonstrations during the mid-year tour.
Soaring inflation and widespread fuel shortages have made life tough for millions of Sri Lankans.
The United Nations has declared a humanitarian crisis and widespread protests led to the ouster of the country’s president and prime minister.
The visiting Australians saw the crisis first-hand. “It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted,” captain Pat Cummins said. The money will go to UN children’s aid agency UNICEF.
The Qualifiers involving UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore will be hosted by Oman from August 20 to 24
The hosts will now play Ecuador on November 20, 24 hours earlier than planned
The team will be based in Abu Dhabi
Men's team wins bronze in open section
His wife seeks compensation for snapshots of his corpse that were circulated after the helicopter accident
The tennis legend revealed impending retirement plans yesterday
The UAE will play in a tri-series involving hosts Scotland and the USA