Australian cricket great Shane Warne to receive state funeral

Shane Warne’s family has accepted state funeral for Australian cricketing legend, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday.
Warne, widely considered the ‘King of Spin’, passed away on Friday at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack in Thailand.
In the tweet, Australian MP Daniel Andrews said this would be a great opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to the legendry cricketer.
“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane.”
“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in coming days,” Daniel Andrews wrote on his official Twitter account.
Earlier on Saturday, Daniel Andrews took to Twitter to inform that the Great Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be renamed the SK Warne Stand.
Tributes have since flooded in for revolutionary spinner across the world as the unfortunate demise of the sport’s one of the most charismatic figures shocked the world.
Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.
