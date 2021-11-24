Australian bowling coach Cooley back with England ahead of Ashes

The West Indies added nine runs in 30 balls and lost Rahkeem Cornwall in a brief passage of play after lunch before the heavens opened
Sports22 hours ago
England have appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.
The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Wednesday that the 55-year-old Australian will aid the tourists’ quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.
He will then assist the seamers in England’s second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.
Cooley was England’s bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.
He joined the England and Lions players during the three-day intra-squad warm-up match that started in Brisbane on Tuesday.
ECB performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement: “It’s great to have someone with Troy’s expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with our Lions pace bowlers.
“Troy’s understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely.”
Joe Root’s men are looking to regain the Ashes from arch-rivals Australia following a drawn 2019 series in England.
The first Test of an upcoming five-match campaign starts at Brisbane’s Gabba ground on December 8.
Persistent rain saw play abandoned without a ball being bowled on day two of England’s intra-squad tour match in Brisbane on Wednesday, delaying the much-anticipated return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.
Only 29 overs had been possible on Tuesday, with openers Rory Burns (39 not out) and Haseeb Hameed (53 not out) unbeaten in steering an England XI to 98 without loss against the Lions.
“No play today on Day 2 of our first Ashes tour match due to this,” England Cricket tweeted with an umbrella emoji and a video clip showing a sodden outfield at Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane.
More rain is expected on Thursday, potentially scuppering Stokes’ return after almost five months out due to mental health concerns and finger surgery.
England have just one more game scheduled before the first Test — a four-day, intra-squad warm-up from November 30.
Australia have their only red-ball preparation ahead of the series on December 1, when they will play a three-day game among themselves. — AFP
The West Indies added nine runs in 30 balls and lost Rahkeem Cornwall in a brief passage of play after lunch before the heavens opened
Sports22 hours ago
Veteran defender Hummels is suspended, while Haaland has been out for the last four weeks with a hip injury
Sports22 hours ago
Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales
Sports23 hours ago
The League acts as a qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023
Sports23 hours ago
The 35-year-old defender has not played for the French side since joining from his long-time club Real Madrid in July
Sports1 day ago
The opener, who has a muscle strain in his left thigh, will be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav
Sports1 day ago
The 29-year-old, who was a data entrant for a steel trading company, is now rubbing shoulders with the likes of Chris Gayle and Liam Livingstone
Sports1 day ago
The home side defeat The Chennai Braves by eight wickets to remain unbeaten in four matches
Sports1 day ago