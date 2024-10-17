Australia post 134-5 in semi-final of women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba bowls in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on Thursday. — Reuters

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 44 as Australia amassed 134-5 against South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Put into bat on a sluggish pitch, Australia lost Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham early on, before Mooney, who became the ninth player to pass 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, and stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath added 50 from 55 balls.