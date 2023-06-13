Australia keep faith in Starc's wicket-taking ability despite leaked runs

Skipper Pat Cummins throws his weight behind the quickie, tipping him to play a key role in the five-test series in England

Australia's Mitchell Starc has played 78 T4est matches for Australia. 0 Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 2:47 PM

Mitchell Starc may have leaked runs in the World Test Championship final against India but his wicket-taking ability is crucial to the balance of the Australia pace attack heading into the Ashes series against England, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

The left-arm quick claimed four wickets but went for 5.34 runs an over - the most expensive performance in his 78-test career - at The Oval in London, where Australia triumphed by 209 runs with Scott Boland impressing the most among the Australian seamers.

While Pat Cummins is safe as the captain of the side, a fit-again Josh Hazlewood would join Starc and Boland in the race for the remaining two spots in Australia's pace attack for the first Ashes test later this week.

McDonald said Starc was not the only bowler who went for runs against India and that the 33-year-old lent much balance to their pace attack.

"Most of our bowlers went at above what they'd usually go, and we've just got to get our heads around that the tempo will be slightly different," McDonald told reporters before Australia moved to Edgbaston, which hosts the first test from Friday.

"Mitch went at a bit more than he generally goes at, but they complement each other really, really well.

"His wicket-taking ability is second-to-none. We've got to weigh all that up when we make decisions."

Cummins also threw his weight behind Starc, tipping him to play a key role in the five-test series in England.

"He did a role for us that we know Starcy can do after 80 test matches," Cummins said after Sunday's win against India.

"He has got a huge tour ahead of him and will play a huge role for us.

"The English side sets up slightly different as well. There are a few more left-handers. The wicket is going to be a bit different.

"I'm really happy with where Starcy is."

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to rebound in the Ashes after the pair managed only four runs in partnership during the World Test Championship final win over India.

Khawaja had a forgettable test at The Oval, dismissed for a duck and 13, while Warner was caught behind for one after his promising first innings of 43.

Australia struggled to score runs at the top of the order during the 2019 Ashes series, with Warner dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times and finishing with an average 9.50.

"I thought Davey moved well in the first innings (against India)," McDonald told Australian media.

"He got strangled down the leg side. You look at that, and you say 'a little bit of luck there and potentially that's a bigger score'.

"But the way he moved, the way he played is exactly what we want."

Khawaja was dropped after three tests in the 2019 Ashes but the stylish lefthander has piled on the runs since his recall to the squad for the Sydney test against England in January 2022.

"Uzzie's last two years speak for themselves. There's going to be failure points for any batters and he's had one," said McDonald.

"But it doesn't mean he's any less prepared."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from test cricket in September 2021, was added to the Ashes squad for the first two tests after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.

McDonald said it would be a "challenge" for England to adjust their attack to fit Moeen.

"Mo hasn't played a red-ball game for an extended period of time. No doubt he'll be prepared - he's had a couple of weeks' notice," said McDonald.

"But I think Jack Leach really complemented that attack and his wicket-taking ability and the way Ben Stokes has used him has been a little more aggressive and has reaped some great rewards.