Australia issues guidelines on tackling spectator racism in stadiums

They have failed to replicate their 50-over success in 20-over World Cups
Sports3 days ago
Australia's human rights watchdog has recommended the appointment of game-day integrity officers to respond to reports of racial abuse by sports fans as part of new guidelines to stamp out racism in stadium crowds.
The Australian Human Rights Commission guidelines were endorsed by a number of stadium management companies and sports federations, including the national governing bodies for tennis, cricket, rugby league and Australian Rules football.
"We need consistent and strong responses to spectator racism across the sporting codes to send a united message that racism will not be tolerated, and that there will be serious consequences when it occurs,” AHRC's Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan said in a statement on Wednesday.
The guidelines include setting up mechanisms to allow fans to report racial abuse by text message and training staff at stadiums in de-escalation techniques.
Australian sports have worked hard to stamp out racism on the field but athletes regularly complain of abuse from fans in the terraces.
Players on India's cricket team reported being targeted by racial taunts from fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third test against Australia in January.
A Cricket Australia investigation confirmed the players were racially vilified but was unable to identify the perpetrators.
They have failed to replicate their 50-over success in 20-over World Cups
Sports3 days ago
Both the teams New Zealand and Australia must respect the conditions
Sports3 days ago
The final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promises to be a humdinger
Sports3 days ago
The Frenchman reels off six birdies in his final eight holes
Sports4 days ago
It gives him the space to build his innings and he is a potential match-winner
Sports4 days ago
Their prowess in white-ball cricket has been somewhat suspect for the past few years
Sports4 days ago
The wicketkeeper, who had a severe chest infection and spent two nights in the ICU, recovered and top-scored in the semifinal against Australia
Sports4 days ago
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who had a severe chest infection, was admitted on Tuesday and spent two nights in intensive care
Sports4 days ago