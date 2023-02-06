Aurélien Giraud and Rayssa Leal win gold at Street 2022 World Championships in Sharjah

The Street 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Rayssa Leal of Brazil performs at the event in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 7:31 PM

Aurélien Giraud, the French skateboarder, won the men’s Street 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, while Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal claimed gold in the women’s event.

The Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships are being organised by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada.

Both the Street 2022 World Championships and the Park 2022 World Championships, which run until February 12 at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A dramatic Sunday in the men’s Street 2022 World Championships saw Giraud out of the medal positions entering his fourth attempt in the final’s trick section, where a stunning backside 360 claimed 91.48 points and, ultimately, gold.

Portugal's Gustavo Ribeiro earned silver with 267.38 points – not quite enough to beat Giraud’s 269.33 total – while 12-year-old Japanese sensation Onodera Ginwoo took bronze through his 263.04 score.

The women’s final proved incredibly close, with Leal – whose top run of 83.32 was added to with best trick scores of 85.04 and 87.22 – earning 255.58 points to claim gold.

It was a total good enough to push 12-year-old Australian Chloe Covell’s 253.51 and Japan’s Momiji Nishiya’s 253.30 into second and third places.

Even more impressively, Leal triumphed despite heavy strapping on a wrist injury sustained during a fall in practice earlier in the week.