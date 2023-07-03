Auguste Rodin joins the greats as he wins landmark Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien

The son of Deep Impact becomes the Irish handler's fifth Epsom Derby scorer to follow-up in the Irish Classic where he joined the legendary Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia

Ryan Moore riding Auguste Rodin iwon the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday. - Reuters

Ryan Moore rode favourite, Auguste Rodin to win his first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner and gift trainer Aidan O'Brien a 100th European Classic at the Curragh.Racecourse, Co. Kildare, Ireland on Sunday.

Adelaide River, Covent Garden and Peking Opera completed a one-two-three-four for the Ballydoyle team but the race was marred by a fatal injury sustained by their stablemate San Antonio before the home turn.

Auguste Rodin was O'Brien's fifth Epsom Derby victor to follow-up at the Curragh where he joined Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia who completed the rare feat.

The 16th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby was the feature event of the Dubai Duty Free festival of high-octane racing, where the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world took each other on for Derby glory.

Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Sinead El Sibai, Jasmin Micoyco and Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE presenting the trophies to the winning connections of Coolmore Stud owners; Michael Tabor, John Magnier and Derrick Smith, trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin together with his wife Breeda and the Executive Team at Dubai Duty Free consisting of Salah Tahlak, Joint Chief Operating Officer, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Marketing Manager and Jasmin Micoyco hosted 165 guests at the Dubai Duty Free marquee on the occasion.

Guests enjoyed a wonderful day of racing, fine food and fabulous fashion and entertainment in the spectacular Leger Suite which offers panoramic views across the Curragh plains and has a bird’s eye view of the wining post and parade ring.

Speaking after the race, Colm McLoughlin said, “I would like to offer my huge congratulations to the winning connections and also to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on another hugely successful festival.”

The Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish Man and Lady Competition in association with The K Club was a hotly contested affair. Judges included Breeda McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free Lifestyle Ambassador and Irish Independent Fashion Editor, Bairbre Power, broadcaster Lottie Ryan and celebrity choreographer, Arthur Gourounlian were the fashion judges on the day.

Anne Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown in Co. Cork was chosen by the crowd as the Most Stylish Lady for her stunning race day ensemble featuring a vivid red outfit from Phoenix V in Cork which was complete with a hat by Carol Kennelly and shoes from Premoli in Galway.

For the Most Stylish man, Stuart O’Reilly from Naas in Co. Kildare was declared a cut above his competitors with his Remus Uomo suit. Both received special prizes from sponsors.

The full week of activities included activities both on and off the track including a golf classic at The K Club where 28 teams of four played the Palmer North Course and later enjoyed dinner and traditional music.

Also, over the weekend, the Dubai Duty Free team visited the Barretstown Children’s Foundation, where they saw the great work the children’s charity does for seriously sick children and their families.

Colm McLoughlin went on to say, "As part of our Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby activations, we have supported several Irish and local charities over the years, and this year, we are delighted to support the equine programme at The Barretstown Children’s Foundation, which runs camps where seriously ill children can enjoy themselves and have fun.

"Over 1,000 ‘campers’ will now enjoy the equine programme that we have supported this year."

Worldwide viewership of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby was significantly enhanced this year as the full day of racing was part of the Tote World Pool for the first-time ever.

Tote World Pool is an exciting initiative which was introduced in 2019 whereby global tote operators operate a single pool on several major international race meetings. Terrestrial TV coverage of the race will also include live broadcasts by both RTE and ITV while digital and specialist racing platforms including Racing TV will extensively feature the full weekend.