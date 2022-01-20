Atletico dumped out of Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi appears to be in the frame for a return to action on Sunday when they host Reims after the Argentine caught Covid over the New Year holiday period
Sports19 hours ago
Atletico Madrid's season went from bad to worse on Wednesday as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad.
A comfortable 2-0 victory for La Real sent them through to the quarterfinals while Atletico are left needing to beat Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 to have any chance of rescuing their season.
Diego Simeone's team are effectively out of the La Liga title race already given they sit 16 points behind Real Madrid and they were beaten by Athletic Bilbao last week in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup.
The Copa del Rey appeared their only realistic chance of silverware left but instead they were convincingly beaten at the Reale Arena, where goals from Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Sorloth were enough to put the Basque side through.
"Last season was magnificent and this season is proving to be very difficult," said Simeone. "The opportunities are there, we have the league and the Champions League."
Atletico Madrid have now managed only two victories in their last eight games in all competitions. In the league they have registered just one clean sheet in seven.
"The only way to improve is to help the players, to give them confidence and peace of mind at this time when the situation is complicated," Simeone said. "The dynamics are not good but let's think positively. I am an optimist and I believe in my players."
Januzaj and Atletico's Yannick Carrasco both hit the post early on before Januzaj gave Real Sociedad the lead in the 33rd minute when he somehow wriggled in front of three Atletico defenders to head in off the post.
More sloppy defending then gifted the hosts a second as Felipe disastrously tried to turn on the ball when he was Atleti's furthest man back, and Sorloth robbed it off him before going through to finish.
Real Sociedad join Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz, Valencia and Real Betis in the quarterfinals, with Real Madrid facing Elche and Barcelona playing at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
Lionel Messi appears to be in the frame for a return to action on Sunday when they host Reims after the Argentine caught Covid over the New Year holiday period
Sports19 hours ago
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished second four times, and third four times at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Sports19 hours ago
The Gunners, who will host Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal on Thursday, asked for last weekend's game to be rescheduled
Sports20 hours ago
Rafa Cabrera Bello will lead the star-studded field, which also includes Masters champion Danny Willett, Open winners Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry
Sports20 hours ago
Barca are desperate to avoid Dembele leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer
Sports21 hours ago
The draw against Brighton left Chelsea a huge 12 points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, having played one game more
Sports21 hours ago
The German world No.3, who is still looking to win his first Grand Slam, overpowered 89th-ranked John Millman with his back-court big hitting and searing serves
Sports22 hours ago
The 21-year-old is part of the successful Korda sporting family — dad Petr won the 1998 Australian Open and both of his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are top professional golfers
Sports22 hours ago