Asian Games: UAE national equestrian team win bronze medal

'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
The UAE national equestrian team won the bronze medal in the show jumping competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics.
UAE's previous medal came from Ahmed Al Mansouri who won a bronze on September 28.
The young cyclist from Al Ahli Club, Al Mansouri finished third in the omnium’s 25km points race which was won by Japan’s Kazushige Kuboki.
Earlier, judoka Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal at the Games last week.
The UAE's other medal winners are judokas Zafer Kosovo (bronze in the under-100 kg category), Gregory Aram (bronze in the under-90 kg category), Bishrelt Khorloodoi (silver medal in the women’s 52kg category) and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event).
'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
Takayama, who took bronze in the event at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta, said he felt lucky to share the title after hitting hurdles in the race
Derrick and Khaliullina-led-team edge Gathercole and Breeze's Captains by just one point in annual even
The Mexican secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
South African beats India’s Chikkarangappa S. by two shots as Dubai Golden visa awardees Gagunjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh finish tied 5th and 16th respectively
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown
The hosts are running away at the top of the overall medals table in Hangzhou with 132 golds and still seven days of competition to go
We are attracting new members all the time in addition to our existing and loyal membership, says co-founder Vijay Vasu