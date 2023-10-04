Asian Games: UAE national equestrian team win bronze medal

This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics

Members of the UAE national equestrian team celebrate. — X

By Team KT Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:54 PM

The UAE national equestrian team won the bronze medal in the show jumping competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics.

UAE's previous medal came from Ahmed Al Mansouri who won a bronze on September 28.

The young cyclist from Al Ahli Club, Al Mansouri finished third in the omnium’s 25km points race which was won by Japan’s Kazushige Kuboki.

Earlier, judoka Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal at the Games last week.

The UAE's other medal winners are judokas Zafer Kosovo (bronze in the under-100 kg category), Gregory Aram (bronze in the under-90 kg category), Bishrelt Khorloodoi (silver medal in the women’s 52kg category) and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event).