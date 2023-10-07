Asian Games: Jiu-Jitsu stars Al Ketbi and Al Kalbani add to UAE's gold medal haul

Jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni clinched the top spot in the 52kg category
The UAE jiu-jitsu team’s prolific medal haul continued at the Asian Games on Saturday as Faisal Al Ketbi and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed gold in their respective categories on Day 3 of the competition.
In the Women’s -63Kg final, Shamma Al Kalbani showcased her exceptional skills by defeating Kira Sung of the Republic of Korea. She secured victory by points, adding another gold to the UAE's tally.
In the Men’s -85Kg final, Faisal Al Ketbi was all power defeating the Republic of Korea's Heeseoung Kim by advantage.
This remarkable victory marked Al Ketbi's second gold at the Asian Games, with his first gold having come in Jakarta in 2018.
In the same weight division, the UAE's Saeed Al Kubaisi secured a bronze medal by defeating Ruslan Sagdeev of Kyrgyzstan in his last match, further bolstering the UAE's impressive medal collection.
With these outstanding victories, the UAE's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at the Asian Games now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze.
