Asian Games: India, Afghanistan to battle for cricket gold

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to set up a gold medal match against Afghanistan as they bid to become Asian Games champions on their first attempt.
India's young but still formidable side made light work of a rattled Bangladesh in the Hangzhou semi-finals but could face stiffer resistance in Saturday's title-decider.
Afghanistan boast a handful of quality players, who came good when it mattered to beat Pakistan by four wickets in the other last-four encounter.
Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.
Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.
"This gives us a lot of confidence because we came together and played as a team," said India bowling hero Sai Kishore, who snared 3-12.
"If we play to our best potential I think we have a good chance to win the final."
On an overcast day at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, India won the toss and chose to field on a pitch that has been susceptible to spin.
It proved so again, with Bangladesh stumbling to just 96-9.
While Bangladesh struggled, India made it look easy, steaming to their target in 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Tilak Varma was 55 not out and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unbeaten on 40.
In the other match, Afghanistan skittled out Pakistan for 115 after sending them in, with Fareed Ahmad snapping up three wickets and spinners Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan two apiece.
Afghanistan made the chase look difficult but got there with skipper Gulbadin Naib doing the damage with a heroic 26.
