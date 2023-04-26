Asian championships in Dubai: PV Sindhu refuses to get carried away after impressive win

The 2019 world champion recorded an impressive 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai

PV Sindhu hits a return during her opening match on Wednesday. — UAE Badminton Federation

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM

After a stuttering start to the new season following a four-month injury lay off, Indian superstar PV Sindhu is slowly getting into the groove.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who reached her first tournament final this year at the Spain Masters, showed some impressive form and resolve in her 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu, the world number 17, in the KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championships at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club on Wednesday.

"Every time the first match is like knowing the court and its conditions. Happy to be on the winning side," the two-time Olympic medallist said.

"Definitely, I want to play the final on Sunday but its not going to be easy as the matches are very competitive," added the 2019 world champion who will take on world number nine Han Yue of China in the next round on Thursday.

Sindhu's compatriot, Lakshya Sen, lost in the men's singles to Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 world champion, 21-7, 23-21.

"Really disappointed the way I played in the first game. Playing against a player like Loh Kean Yew, who plays at such a high pace, you have to be prepared right from the start. I have to be better prepared to play matches like this,” the 2021 All England Championship runner-up admitted.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth beat Adnan Ebrahim 21-13 21-8 to set up a clash with world number six Kodai Naraoka, who defeated the UAE's Bharath Latheesh 21-3 21-6.

But men's singles defending champion Lee Zii Jia, the world number four from Malaysia, crashed out of the tournament with a 21-19, 21-16 defeat to NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.