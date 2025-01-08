Asia-Pacific Women surge ahead in Patsy Hankins Trophy, men locked in Bonallack

Lottie Woad (Europe), the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) No. 1, in action on Day 1 of the Patsy Hankins Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club. - Supplied photo

The spotlight shone brightly on Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, where two prestigious tournaments, the Patsy Hankins Trophy for women and the Bonallack Trophy for men, are being played side-by-side this week.

Both events feature Team Asia-Pacific and Team Europe, each fielding 12 players in a high-stakes contest.

After an action-packed first day, Team Asia-Pacific Women surged to an impressive 7–3 lead over defending champions Team Europe in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Bonallack Trophy—a tournament Asia-Pacific is aiming to win for the third consecutive time—remains tightly contested, with the teams locked at 5–5.

Day 1 Overview

Day 1 featured two sessions of play. In the Morning Foursomes Asia-Pacific dominated, securing a 3.5–1.5 lead in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

However, in the Afternoon Fourballs, the European men staged a spirited comeback to level the Bonallack Trophy at 5–5, while Asia-Pacific’s women continued their stellar form, outscoring Europe 3.5–1.5 to extend their overall lead to 7–3.

Key Highlights

Lottie Woad, the No 1. Ranked Women’s World Amateur player, partnered with Patience Rhodes to deliver a commanding 6&5 victory in the morning foursomes—Europe’s only win in the women’s session. Woad added another half-point in the afternoon, demonstrating her resilience and class.

The day concluded with a mix of decisive wins and strategic momentum shifts, setting the stage for an intense second day.

So what’s next?

Day 2 will mirror the format of the first day, with five Foursomes matches in the morning followed by five Fourballs matches in the afternoon. The first tee-off is scheduled for 7:03 am, with players starting from the 1st and 10th tees.

The final day on Friday will feature 12 singles matches in each competition, where every player will take part. With the Patsy Hankins Trophy tilting heavily in favour of Asia-Pacific and the Bonallack Trophy delicately poised, the final two days promise gripping action.

With Asia-Pacific holding a commanding lead in the Patsy Hankins Trophy and the Bonallack Trophy delicately poised on a knife edge, the final two days look set to deliver plenty of gripping action.

Results (Day 1 )

Bonallack Trophy: Team Asia-Pacific 3.5 v Team Europe 1.5

Patsy Hankins Trophy: Team Asia-Pacific 3.5 v Team Europe 1.5