Asia Cup in UAE: Kohli, Rahul in India squad but Bumrah out injured

Victory underlines the dominance of Australia's women, who are also world champions in the 20-over and 50-over formats
India batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been recalled to the Twenty20 squad for the Asia Cup but seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury, the country’s cricket governing body BCCI said on Monday.
Former captain Kohli and Bumrah were left out of the T20 squad for the five-match series against West Indies, which India went on to win 4-1 on Sunday.
Kohli has endured a lean run of form across all formats and the 33-year-old is without a century in international cricket since November 2019.
Rahul returns to the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines following a groin injury and Covid-19 diagnosis. He will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy.
Harshal Patel is also not available for selection due to injury, while Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.
India are defending champions at the Asia Cup, which will be played from Aug. 27-Sept. 11 in the UAE. They will open their campaign against arch rivals and neighbours Pakistan in a blockbuster Sunday clash.
The tournament, which serves as preparation for the Asian sides in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup later this year, was shifted to the UAE last month due to the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, who retain the hosts’ honour.
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Opener Shreyas Iyer clubs 64
The Norwegian lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London
Emirates' medal tally sits on an impressive three, two gold and one bronze
The Red Devils go down 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford
Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively
Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday