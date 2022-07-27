Asia Cup: ACC president Shah confirms relocation to UAE

Baseball icons Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin to launch United International Baseball League in Dubai
An inaugural showcase will take place in Dubai in February 2023
The Twenty20 format Asia Cup has been moved to the UAE because of the economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka.
The Asian Cricket Council said on Wednesday it unanimously decided to relocate the tournament scheduled Aug. 27 to Sept. 11.
Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh will be joined by one more team — UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong.
Sri Lanka Cricket successfully hosted Australia’s tour and is presently hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series. However, SLC had to shift the second Test against Pakistan to Galle after the political unrest in the capital Colombo, which was due to host.
The Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka series is being played against the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence. There is a severe shortage of fuel, medicine and cooking gas and experts have warned of a pending food crisis.
Jay Shah, president of the ACC, said every effort was made to keep the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and that the decision to shift the venue was made after much deliberation.
“This edition of the Asia Cup is extremely important as it will help Asian nations prepare for the ICC World Cup, and I thank the Sri Lanka Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation,” Shah said.
Shammi Silva, president of SLC, said that he stood by the decision “considering the context and magnitude of the event.”
Concerns were raised about safety issues inside stadiums following a series of incidents which marred the end of last season in the Premier League and lower leagues
Spaniard shelves plans so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition
Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64 to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday
Stradivarius bids to score an epic fifth win at British summer showpiece
The Emirati driver came through a severe test of nerve and concentration in a dramatic first round of the 2022 series, which brought victory for Germany’s Stefan Hagin
The tourists, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended the day still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings at Galle
The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from September 8 next year