Asia Cup in UAE: Match start timings updated, revised schedule revealed

The Emirates Cricket Board announced revised timings for the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai and 17 others
The start time for 18 out of the 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches has been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time), the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Saturday.
The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.
On Saturday, the revised schedule was shared with updated timings. The UAE vs Oman match on Monday, September 15, will start at 4pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi — the only day game of the tournament.
Here's the revised tournament schedule:
Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm
Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm
Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day
Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day
Tickets for the matches went live on Friday. Prices start from Dh40 for Abu Dhabi and Dh50 for Dubai matches. Tickets can be purchased on Platinum List.