  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB cloudsandsun.png37°C

Asia Cup in UAE: Match start timings updated, revised schedule revealed

The Emirates Cricket Board announced revised timings for the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai and 17 others

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 12:52 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

The start time for 18 out of the 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches has been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time), the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How smart hospitals are revolutionising healthcare efficiency

thumb-image

Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

thumb-image

UAE residents can go back to school in 1990's at Mirdif City Centre

thumb-image

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

thumb-image

Sharjah Tri-Series: UAE's chance to prove their talent against Pakistan and Afghanistan

 

On Saturday, the revised schedule was shared with updated timings. The UAE vs Oman match on Monday, September 15, will start at 4pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi — the only day game of the tournament.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's the revised tournament schedule:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day

Tickets for the matches went live on Friday. Prices start from Dh40 for Abu Dhabi and Dh50 for Dubai matches. Tickets can be purchased on Platinum List.