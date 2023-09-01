Asia Cup 2023: Will rain ruin the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash?

Launch first European gala as Spanish top-flight is first league to partner with Dubai-based entity
Rain may ruin the excitement of fans for the big clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the weather forecast predicted rainfall on Saturday.
On Friday the weather was cloudy and there is no prediction of clear weather for Saturday, ahead of the much-anticipated match. However, India and Pakistan will come for the practice session on Friday after the pre-match press conference.
Weather.com has predicted thunderstorms with an 80 per cent chance of rain for the region of Kandy on Saturday.
India will open their Asia Cup Campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The rivals face each other for the first time since the T20i World Cup 2022 last year.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.
The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.
