Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn were on target for the Dutch champions as they shrugged off the loss of a number of key players in the transfer window
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in an inconsequential Super Four clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
They have been the in-form chasing down, hunting down three 170 plus totals over the course of the tournament.
"We will bowl first. We have been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it's been our charm to bowl first. It's good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final," said Shanaka.
Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We would have also bowled first. Two changes — Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final."
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (Cc), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.
India have continued to tinker with their line-up during the ongoing tournament
The opener has been in stunning form in the Asia Cup, leading the chart with 192 runs in three matches
Pakistan reach final with nail-biting one-wicket win and knock India out of the tournament
The Indian captain faces challenge of motivating his team to go out for an inconsequential battle in a premier tournament like the DP World Asia Cup
Pacer Haris Rauf takes two wickets
Pakistan go in with the same team that had played against India in Dubai on Sunday
Pakistan had lost all their World Cup matches to bitter rivals India in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (50 overs)