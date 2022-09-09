Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

Pakistan make two changes with Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah making way for Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in an inconsequential Super Four clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

They have been the in-form chasing down, hunting down three 170 plus totals over the course of the tournament.

"We will bowl first. We have been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it's been our charm to bowl first. It's good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final," said Shanaka.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We would have also bowled first. Two changes — Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final."

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (Cc), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.