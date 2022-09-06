Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka restrict India to 173 for 8 despite Rohit's 72

Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka takes three wickets

Indian captian Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash in Dubai on Tuesday. — Reuters

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 8:08 PM

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front to help India recover from a poor start, but Sri Lanka fought back to restrict India to 173 for eight in the DP World Cup Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rohit’s 41-ball 72 (5 fours, 4 sixes) and his 97-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28 balls) put the team back on track after Sri Lanka stunned India with two early wickets,

KL Rahul (6) was the first man to fall when he was ruled out after an appeal for lbw from Maheesh Theekshana as the off-spinner struck in his first over with the new ball.

India suffered a bigger blow when Virat Kohli (0) attempted a big shot over the mid-wicket boundary against left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka (3/24) only to miss the line and lose his middle and leg stumps.

Rohit then rebuilt the innings with Yadav before launching his full range of big shots to score his first international half-century in seven innings.

But when India looked set for a very big score, the Sri Lankans hit back and broke the back of the Indian middle order.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl as India brought in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

Having lost the previous match to Pakistan by five wickets, India need to win against Sri Lanka to keep their final hopes alive.

Brief scores:

India 173-8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27) vs Sri Lanka.

Toss: Sri Lanka