Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Asif Ali, Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad fined

Pakistan go in with the same team that had played against India in Dubai on Sunday
Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have both been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the DP World Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday.
Asif was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”
In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Fareed came up and made inappropriate physical contact with Asif after dismissing him and the batter reacted with an aggressive gesture of the bat.
Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.
On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Jayaraman Madangopal, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Raveendra Wimalasari levelled the charges.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Pakistan go in with the same team that had played against India in Dubai on Sunday
Pakistan had lost all their World Cup matches to bitter rivals India in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (50 overs)
Registration for the new course and Levels One and Two are now open with lessons starting in September
The day-night contest ended an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns
Having spent £250 million ($280 million) on new signings since the end of last season, manager Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver silverware in return for that huge investment
Despite the Indian skipper's 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a superlative display to restrict India to 173 for eight
Sri Lanka have won three matches on the trot following their embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka takes three wickets