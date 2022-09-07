Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against Afghanistan

The idea that someone from outside a narrow band of elite clubs might win the Champions League is fanciful
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their Super Four clash of the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
"The pitch looks like nice, we will try to restrict them and chase it down later. The mood is cool and calm. We have the same team," said Azam.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said: "We would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board."
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The idea that someone from outside a narrow band of elite clubs might win the Champions League is fanciful
Pant was dismissed off a googly by Shadab Khan, as he tried a reverse sweep
India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash at the ongoing DP World T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday
The Pakistan Super League has become the second most popular franchise league in the world, producing players that can deliver knockout punches on the biggest of matches
The fifth seed will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the semifinals
The Wimbledon runner-up triumphed 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach his first quarterfinal in New York where he will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov
Seeded 13th in the tournament, he had a comfortable edge against compatriot GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, but settled for a draw
He was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax in an £82 million ($94 million) deal on Thursday