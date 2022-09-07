Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against Afghanistan

Pakistan go in with the same team that had played against India in Dubai on Sunday

By Team KT Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:37 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their Super Four clash of the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

"The pitch looks like nice, we will try to restrict them and chase it down later. The mood is cool and calm. We have the same team," said Azam.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said: "We would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board."

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.