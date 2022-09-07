Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6, push India to brink of elimination

Pacer Haris Rauf takes two wickets

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during their Asia Cup Super Four match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. — AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 7:39 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 7:41 PM

Pakistan are one step away from knocking India out of the DP World Asia Cup after their world-class bowlers put on an exhibition of pure skills at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to restrict Afghanistan to 129 for six in the Super Four clash on Wednesday.

After Hazratullah Zazai (21 off 17 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17 off 11 balls) gave the Afghans a good start, sharing 36 runs for the first wicket in 3.5 overs, Pakistan hit back in style, thanks to some smart bowling changes from captain Babar Azam who had earlier won the toss and put the opposition in.

Afghanistan never recovered after they lost their openers in quick succession with Haris Rauf (4-0-26-2) and Mohammad Hasnain (4-0-34-1) being the successful bowlers.

Ibrahim Zadran (35 off 36 balls) tried his best to revive the innings but the regular fall of wickets in the middle overs saw the team struggling at 104-6 in the 17th over.

But Rashid Khan (18 not out off 15 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzai (10 not out off 10 balls) added a valuable 25 runs for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 129-6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35, Hazratullah Zazai 21; Haris Rauf 2-26, Naseem Shah 1-19) vs Pakistan

Toss: Pakistan