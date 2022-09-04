Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, to bowl first against India

Pakistan make one change with Mohammad Hasnain in for the injured Shahnawaz Dahani, while Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the Hong Kong game, returns to the playing XI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP

By Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 5:51 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammad Hasnain has come in place of injured Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani.

India have made three changes as Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the Hong Kong game, returns to the playing XI.

“We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch,” Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Aggressive batsman Deepak Hooda and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have also been brought into the playing XI with Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan missing out. Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to injury.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar said the dew factor could play a big part in the match.

“The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first,’ he said.

“We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively.“

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.