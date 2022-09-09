Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan all out for 121 against Sri Lanka

The Russian 27th seed triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last-four at a major for the first time
Wanindu Hasaranga’s wonderful spell of leg-spin helped Sri Lanka restrict Pakistan to 121 all out in the last Super Four match of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Hasaranga (4-0-21-3) was well supported by off-spinner Maheesh Theeshana (4-0-21-2) after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan, their opponents in Sunday’s final.
Babar Azam, who failed with the bat in the previous four matches, top-scored with 30, but the Pakistan captain was guilty of not converting his start.
The opener was bowled by Hasaranga after being beaten in flight while going for a big shot.
Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have been rested for this inconsequential game as Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali got their first matches of the tournament.
Sri Lanka also made two changes with Dhananjaya de Silva replacing Charith Asalanka, and Pramod Madhusan playing in place of Asitha Fernando.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 121 all out in 19.1 overs (Babar Azam 30, Mohammad Nawaz 26; Hasaranga 3/21, Theeshana 2/21, Pramod Madushan 2/21) vs Sri Lanka
Toss: Sri Lanka
