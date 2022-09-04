Asia Cup 2022: Kohli helps India post 181-7 against Pakistan

A full-house greeted the two teams at the majestic stadium as Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and asked Rohit Sharma to have a first go with the bat

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. — M Sajjad

Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022

Inspired by a whirlwind start from the openers and a superbly-paced half-century from Virat Kohli (60, 44 balls, 4 fours, 1 six), India posted a challenging total of 181 for seven against arch-rivals Pakistan in the DP World T20 Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit (28, 16 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) responded in style, pulling and lofting as India took 11 runs off Naseem Shah’s first over to show the team’s intent.

The Indian skipper and his partner KL Rahul (28, 20 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) shared 54 runs for the first wicket in just 5.1 overs.

But both openers fell while trying to maintain the tempo, with Haris Rauf inducing a top edge from the Indian captain that fell in the hands of Khusdil Shah.

Rahul followed the Indian skipper back to the pavilion in the next over when he found Mohammad Nawaz in the long on boundary with his lofted shot off Shadab Khan’s first ball of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav (13) failed to replicate his brilliance that decimated Hong Kong, but Kohli kept his calm and with a combination timing, power and fantastic running between the wickets, the former captain completed his half century.

India could have ended with a bigger total, but Rauf bowled a brilliant last over with pace at yorker length, the first three balls of which were dots to Kohli.

Kohli was run out as his desperate attempt to take a second run in the fourth ball ended with Asif Ali’s brilliant direct throw from the deep.

But Ravi Bishnoi hit the final two balls for fours, thanks to a sloppy bit of fielding from Fakhar Zaman as India finished with a competitive total.

For Pakistan, Shadab (4-0-31-2) and Mohammad Nawaz (4-0-25-1), the two spinners, played a big part in keeping the team in the game.

Meanwhile, Hasnain came in place of injured Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for this match.

India made three changes as Pandya, who was rested for the Hong Kong game, returned to the playing XI.

Hooda and leg-spinner Bishnoi have also been brought into the playing XI.

Brief scores:

India 181-7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Rohit Sharma 28, KL Rahul 28; Shadab 2-31, Nawaz 1-25).