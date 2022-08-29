Asia Cup 2022: Kohli gifts signed jersey to Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf after match

The star batsman's gesture comes after India's thrilling five-wicket win on Sunday

By ANI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 7:17 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 7:27 PM

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday gifted a signed India jersey to Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf, after the Indian team registered a thrilling five-wicket win over the Men in Green.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets, in a thrilling clash during the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

BCCI posted a video of the star batsman gifting an India jersey to the Pakistani pacer, writing: "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heart-warming gesture by Virat Kohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the India vs Pakistan game."

As for the match, Pakistan were bundled out for 147 in 19.4 overs. Opener Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) were the only players who managed to successfully bat. The pace and short-length deliveries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25), Arshdeep Singh (2/33,) and Avesh Khan (1/19), blew away Pakistani batters and wickets fell at a regular rate.

Chasing 148, India lost KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over. Following this, Virat Kohli (35) anchored the innings and formed a 49-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma (12), who largely struggled at the other end. Twin strikes from Mohammed Nawaz, who took Sharma and Kohli's wickets, restricted India to 3/53.

A 36-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav helped move the scoreboard next, before Suryakumar fell to debutant Naseem Shah for 18. A 52-run stand between Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) followed, taking India close to a win. The in-form Pandya finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare, giving India a five-wicket win.

Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) bowled very well for Pakistan, despite the lack of a win.

Pandya was crowned 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.

