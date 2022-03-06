Ashwin overtakes Kapil's 434 Test wickets

Ashwin becomes India’s second highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 Test scalps

India's R Ashwin (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (right) on Sunday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 5:05 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 5:06 PM

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed pace bowling great Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin sent back Charith Asalanka for 20 with his off-spin on day three in Mohali to become India’s second highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble who finished his career with 619 Test scalps.

Ashwin, 35, also left behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433) to move inside the world’s top 10 wicket-takers led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia great Shane Warne (708).

Kapil, who led India to their first ever World Cup triumph in 1983, ended his career after 131 Tests in 1994 above New Zealand pace ace Richard Hadlee (431) and held the wickets record till 2000.

Ashwin has a bowling average of under 25 in 85 Tests since his debut in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi.