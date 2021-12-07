Arteta 'very disappointed' with Arsenal performance in Everton loss

The Portuguese star scores a brace in 3-2 victory
Sports3 days ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was “very disappointed” with his side’s performance on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League.
Arsenal had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss.
“I’m very disappointed. I think in the first half we were inconsistent with the ball ... we didn’t have enough penetration or threat on the opponents’ goal,” Arteta said.
“One of the few times we did it we scored a goal from Martin and then in the second half we had to grab the game ... but again, in moments we were sloppy.
“We gave too many balls away too easily and encouraged them against the movement that they had in the press.”
The Spaniard also criticised Arsenal’s errant finishing, and called on his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.
“The few times that we did break the press we were open on goal, but we have to do it much more consistently,” Arteta added.
“We created four big, big chances, and when you don’t put them in the net away from home it’s very complicated to win the game, especially if you concede in the way that we did for example with the first goal.”
Arsenal next host Southampton on December 11. — Reuters
The Portuguese star scores a brace in 3-2 victory
Sports3 days ago
Team Abu Dhabi will face Bangla Tigers in the third place play-off
Sports3 days ago
The opener scores his fourth Test hundred, while left-arm spinner Patel ends the day with figures of 4-73
Sports3 days ago
The Northern Irishman lost the DP World Tour Championship while leading by two shots with four holes to play, a couple of weeks ago
Sports4 days ago
Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton title battle is one for the ages
Sports4 days ago
Delhi Bulls defeat Team Abu Dhabi in the late game
Sports4 days ago
The Indian skipper has a few selection headaches going into the second Test at the Wankhede
Sports4 days ago
India are expected to fly to South Africa for a full series including three Tests from December 17
Sports5 days ago